CEEA Beyond Boomers Event – Feb. 23 – Register Now!

The Canadian Energy Executive Association is co-presenting, with Modern Miracle Network, Beyond Boomers, an Energy Business Forum and networking event in partnership with five young professional organizations.

CEEA, a group of energy industry executives, provide its members with opportunities to connect so they can share ideas and collaborate with others in the industry, to advance their professional growth and the industry.

Brent Quinton, chair of CEEA, says, “We’re excited to present the Beyond Boomers event where we hope the best and brightest will be inspired and engaged in healthy and open discussions about the future of Canada’s energy industry, and how the next generations can lead Canada’s energy industry on a global stage.”

The association’s three pillars include “Connection and Networking,” by connecting industry leaders and their partners through various business and networking events.

“Fostering Collaboration and Advocacy” is facilitated by providing positive and leading messaging for the Canadian energy industry through its Energy Business Forum events and university engagement sessions.

And the “Community Giving” pillar is advanced by raising funds to support local charities. CEEA recently created the CEEA Education Fund which includes two awards — the CEEA Energy Industry Award and the CEEA Indigenous Award — to help inspire and support youth in pursuing post-secondary education in energy-related programs.

The theme for the Beyond Boomers event is “Connecting the energy community for future industry leaders” and will explore industry-changing ideas and provide a vision of what energy production might look like in the future.

Beyond Boomers will align young professionals with senior executives, Indigenous leaders and other key stakeholders to challenge the current mindset on the importance of the energy industry and to stimulate discussions on future employment opportunities in the industry.

“Participants can take part in panel and roundtable discussions where they can ask the speakers questions concerning current activity in the Canadian energy industry, and about how the industry is innovating to solve global emissions challenges, as well as collaborate on new or evolving energy technologies and processes,” says Quinton.

Keynote speakers include Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who is scheduled to speak for 20 minutes and then conduct a 20-minute Q&A session. Other speakers are Brad J. Hayes, PhD., P. Geol., president of Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd., Kevin Krausert, CEO & co-founder of Avatar Innovations Inc., and Dale Swampy, president of the National Coalition of Chiefs.

The Canadian energy industry is currently undergoing a dramatic transformation. New government regulations that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 are the catalyst for new or evolving technologies and processes that are needed in the industry.

This transformation is occurring during a period where about half of the Baby Boomer generation has already retired and the other half will retire in the next decade or so. This mass exodus of knowledge capital creates an opportunity for the Boomers to share their knowledge with Generation X, the Millennials and Generation Z, so they can evolve with the ever-changing energy industry.

“We hope that by sharing knowledge with the next few generations, we will foster the development and leadership of our upcoming energy executives, the ones who will continue to invent the technologies and processes that are needed for energy currently being produced, so that in future decades, energy will be cleaner and greener and, best-case scenario, not produce any harmful emissions,” says Quinton.

CEEA’s Beyond Boomers event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Calgary Petroleum Club in the Devonian Room. To register for this event, visit www.energyexecs.ca.