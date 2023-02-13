CCUS, Critical Minerals, Egress Spark Interest On Saskatchewan Texas Trip

Whitecap Resources Inc. and Strathcona Resources Ltd. were among the companies that joined the Government of Saskatchewan last week on a mission to Houston, Tex., intended to attract investment to the province and highlight its natural resource opportunities.

