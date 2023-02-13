Busy 2022 For Saturn; Company Updates Drilling Results

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.’s 2022 capital program totaled approximately $89.1 million with 80 per cent of expenditures directed to horizontal drilling in Saturn's two operational areas, the Oxbow asset in southeast Saskatchewan, and the Viking asset in west-central Saskatchewan.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.