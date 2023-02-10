Strong Kakwa Production Helps ARC Resources Deliver Record Results In 2022

With drilling operations in the B.C. Montney slowed to a crawl due to the now-resolved Blueberry First Nations consultations, ARC Resources Ltd. focused its efforts on its Alberta Kakwa condensate play in 2022, which helped the company deliver record fourth quarter and annual results.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more