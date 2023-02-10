Precision Drilling Plans 2023 Upgrades To Super Triple Rigs To Keep Up With Demand

Precision Drilling Corporation is investing in Super Triple rig upgrades this year in order to meet expected demand requests, particularly in Canada.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more