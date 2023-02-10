Blueberry River Resources CEO to speak at BC Day In Calgary

Blueberry River Resources CEO Lori Ackerman is the featured speaker at the annual Canadian Society for Evolving Energy’s BC Day.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more