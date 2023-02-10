Aecon Partnership In Energy Storage Deal

Aecon Group Inc. announced that Oneida Energy Storage Limited Partnership, consortium in which Aecon Concessions will be an equity partner, has executed an agreement with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) for the Oneida Energy Storage Project to deliver a 250 megawatt / 1,000 megawatt-hour energy storage facility near Nanticoke, Ontario.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.