Aecon Partnership In Energy Storage Deal

Aecon Group Inc. announced that Oneida Energy Storage Limited Partnership, consortium in which Aecon Concessions will be an equity partner, has executed an agreement with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) for the Oneida Energy Storage Project to deliver a 250 megawatt / 1,000 megawatt-hour energy storage facility near Nanticoke, Ontario.

