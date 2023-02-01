When It Comes To M&A, Imperial Keeps The ‘Aperture Open’

Imperial Oil Limited continues to assess merger and acquisition opportunities as it always has, but management says potential deals in the current market can’t compete with internal growth possibilities the company has at its disposal.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more