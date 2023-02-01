Imperial CEO Expects Continued Improvement In The WTI-WCS Spread

Although “strength in commodity prices was a key part of the story” for 2022, Imperial Oil Limited’s top executive says the widening of West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-Western Canadian Select (WCS) differentials was an unwelcome turn of events.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more