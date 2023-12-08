Pieridae Announces 2024 Guidance, Plans No New Wells

Pieridae Energy Limited says it does not currently plan to resume drilling operations during 2024 due to the current outlook for North American natural gas prices.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more