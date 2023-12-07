Feds Propose Cap-and-Trade System To Curb Oil and Gas Emissions

The federal government announced this morning a proposal to cap 2030 emissions from the oil and gas sector at 35 to 38 per cent below 2019 levels, while providing compliance flexibilities to emit up to a level about 20 to 23 per cent below 2019 levels.

The proposed Regulatory Framework for an Oil and Gas Sector Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cap was developed following extensive engagement with industry, Indigenous groups, provinces and territories, and stakeholders, the government said.

The government proposes to implement a national cap-and-trade system through regulations to be made under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999.

The government is planning to publish draft regulations by mid-2024.

Cap-and-trade is a market-based system where the regulator issues a quantity of emissions allowances, and may allow for some compliance flexibilities, that together act as a limit on emissions from covered sources.

The cap-and-trade system would cover all direct greenhouse gas emissions, while also accounting for indirect emissions related to the production of oil and gas and carbon storage.

The greenhouse gases covered would include carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and others. Each emission allowance will be equivalent to one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (CO2e).

The greenhouse gas cap would regulate upstream oil and gas facilities, including offshore facilities, and would also apply to LNG facilities. These subsectors represent the majority of emissions from the oil and gas sector — the upstream subsector represented 85 per cent of sector emissions in 2021.

The emissions cap will cover activities such as oilsands and conventional oil production, natural gas production and processing, and production of LNG.

The greenhouse gas cap puts a limit on the amount that the sector can emit and will “be key to making sure we reduce our emissions as a country, on the road to reaching net zero by 2050,” the government said.

Facilities will be able to buy a limited amount of carbon offset credits or contribute to a decarbonization fund, which would hold them accountable for a limited volume of emissions above the greenhouse gas cap.

The compliance flexibility options will both help reduce emissions — offsets will result in reductions in other sectors, and proceeds from the decarbonization fund will be reinvested to support emissions reductions within the oil and gas sector, the government said.

The federal government said it will continue engaging with industry, Indigenous groups, provinces, territories, and all other stakeholders “to get this system right.”

Written comments in response to the Framework should be submitted by Feb. 5, 2024.

Earlier this week, Canada outlined new regulations specifically to cut methane from the oil and gas sector by at least 75 per cent over 2012 levels by 2030. Those cuts will be a key part of the overall emissions cap.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Wednesday on CTV News that she would wait to hear the details of the government’s emissions cap but added, “If an emissions cap is so stringent that it will shut in production, we won’t let that happen.” – with files from Bloomberg and The Canadian Press

Note: The DOB will be gathering industry reaction during the day.