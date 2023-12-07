Athabasca Oil Announces 2024 Capital Expenditures Of $175 Million

Athabasca Oil Corporation is planning capital expenditures in 2024 of $175 million, with activity focused on completing the 28,000-bbl/d expansion project at Leismer, sustaining capital at Hangingstone and three Duvernay pads at Kaybob.

