Pason Announces Intent To Purchase Outstanding Shares Of Intelligent Wellhead Systems

Pason Systems Inc. announced its intention to exercise a call option for the purchase of all remaining issued and outstanding common shares of Intelligent Wellhead Systems, Inc. (IWS) not currently held by Pason for total consideration of $88.3 million.

