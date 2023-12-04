Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated’s partner, North American Helium Inc. (NAH), has spud the previously announced joint well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (Joint Well #2) on joint lands held at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

