Coelacanth Grants Stock Options

Coelacanth Energy Inc.’s board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options under its stock option plan to acquire up to an aggregate of 2,101,800 common shares of the company and the granting of restricted share units (RSUs) under its restricted share unit plan to obtain up to an aggregate of 1,050,900 common shares to certain of its directors and officers.

