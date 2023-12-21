Crescent Point Outlines 2024 Capital Plan

Crescent Point Energy Corp. expects to generate annual average production of 198,000 to 206,000 boe/d (65 per cent oil and liquids) in 2024 based on development capital expenditures of $1.4 to $1.5 billion.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more