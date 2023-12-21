CER Issues Reasons For Denying Trans Mountain’s Pipe Size Variance Application

The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has determined that Trans Mountain did not adequately address concerns about pipeline integrity and related environmental protection impacts in its pipe size variance application.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more