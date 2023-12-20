Saturn Announces Employees' Share Purchase

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announced that, pursuant to an agreement between certain purchasers, including Saturn's executives and a previous shareholder of Ridgeback Resources Inc., the Saturn purchasers have purchased an aggregate of 891,898 common shares of Saturn.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more