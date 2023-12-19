FLINT To Pay Interest On Senior Secured Debentures In Kind

FLINT Corp. announced that Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., in its capacity as portfolio manager for and on behalf of certain accounts that it manages, and sole holder of its eight per cent senior secured debentures due March 23, 2026, has agreed to accept the issuance of senior secured debentures on Dec. 31, 2023.

