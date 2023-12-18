The Electric Vehicle Series, Part 1 – The Bullish Case

“We're off to the races on EV adoption,” Colin McKerracher, head of advanced transport at BloombergNEF and lead author of its 2023 Electric Vehicle Outlook, said on an episode of Bloomberg Green’s Zero podcast in early October.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more