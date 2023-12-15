Royal Helium Closes Financing

Royal Helium Ltd. closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced underwritten private placement for 2,812,500 units of the company at an issue price of $0.24 per unit for additional aggregate gross proceeds of $675,000.

