Engrity Announces GAIA Winners

Engrity Inspection Services Inc. has announced the winners of its GAIA Awards (Golden Awards for Industrial Achievements).

An awards dinner was held Dec. 7 in Edmonton.

The ceremony honored the accomplishments of companies that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to safety, quality and operational excellence, says Engrity, a full-service inspection and project management firm.

The GAIA Award winners, in their respective categories, were:

Fabrication Facilities / Modular Fab.: Waiward Industrial

General Contractors, Large Capital Projects: PCL Industrial Management

General Contractors, Special Projects: MasTec

Turnaround & Maintenance Contractors: Strike Group

Engrity Choice: Kiewit Corporation

The winners were selected based on their outstanding commitment to safety culture; effective implementation of company values, mission and vision; workforce development; continuous improvement programs; adaptability to new market conditions; promoting local businesses; diversity and inclusion initiatives; cultivating positive economy; and involvement in community programs.

In a special segment of the evening, Engrity also announced a donation of $10,000 to Edmonton’s Hope Mission, highlighting the company’s dedication to community commitment and social responsibility.