Search
Corporate Announcement

Engrity Announces GAIA Winners

Engrity Inspection Services Inc. has announced the winners of its GAIA Awards (Golden Awards for Industrial Achievements).

An awards dinner was held Dec. 7 in Edmonton.

The ceremony honored the accomplishments of companies that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to safety, quality and operational excellence, says Engrity, a full-service inspection and project management firm.

The GAIA Award winners, in their respective categories, were:

  • Fabrication Facilities / Modular Fab.: Waiward Industrial
  • General Contractors, Large Capital Projects: PCL Industrial Management
  • General Contractors, Special Projects: MasTec
  • Turnaround & Maintenance Contractors: Strike Group
  • Engrity Choice: Kiewit Corporation

The winners were selected based on their outstanding commitment to safety culture; effective implementation of company values, mission and vision; workforce development; continuous improvement programs; adaptability to new market conditions; promoting local businesses; diversity and inclusion initiatives; cultivating positive economy; and involvement in community programs.

In a special segment of the evening, Engrity also announced a donation of $10,000 to Edmonton’s Hope Mission, highlighting the company’s dedication to community commitment and social responsibility.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!