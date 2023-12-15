Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Down 3

The U.S. rig count is down three from last week to 623 with oil rigs down two to 501, gas rigs unchanged at 119 and miscellaneous rigs down one to three.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more