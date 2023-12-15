Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp. Closes On Cogen Deal With NuVista

The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) has closed a $20.5 million deal that will provide five Indigenous Nations, now united as Niyanin Nations LP the opportunity to partner as investors in a 15-megawatt cogeneration unit at the Wembley Gas Plant, in the County of Grande Prairie, with NuVista Energy Ltd.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.