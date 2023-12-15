Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp. Closes On Cogen Deal With NuVista

The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) has closed a $20.5 million deal that will provide five Indigenous Nations, now united as Niyanin Nations LP the opportunity to partner as investors in a 15-megawatt cogeneration unit at the Wembley Gas Plant, in the County of Grande Prairie, with NuVista Energy Ltd.

