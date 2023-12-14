Vertex Resource Announces Resignation Of Board Member

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has accepted the resignation of Trent Baker from the company's board of directors, effective Dec. 14, 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more