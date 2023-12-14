STEP Energy Outlines 2024 Spending Plan

STEP Energy Services Ltd. announced its full-year 2024 capital budget of $119.8 million, an increase from the preliminary capital budget of $60 million announced on Nov. 1, 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more