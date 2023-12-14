Kiwetinohk’s 2024 Upstream Plans To Continue Focus On Duvernay, Montney

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. is planning to drill, complete, equip and tie-in (DCET) 15 wells, including 12 Duvernay and three Montney wells for a total estimated DCET expenditure of $250 - $265 million for 2024.

