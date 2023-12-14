Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp. Closes On $150 Million Loan Guarantee For Clearwater Project

The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation's (AIOC) sixth deal has closed, allowing 12 Indigenous communities to purchase equity in oil and gas midstream infrastructure in the Marten Hills and Nipisi areas of the Clearwater play in Northern Alberta.

