Imperial Completes $1.5 Billion Substantial Issuer Bid

Imperial Oil Limited has taken up and paid for 19,108,280 common shares at a price of $78.50 per share under Imperial’s offer to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its shares.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more