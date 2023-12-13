Engaging First Nations Early On Emerging Fuel Projects Will Be Key: Enbridge, ATCO

Not only is involving First Nations communities early in project planning and development an important step for oil and gas companies, this focus needs to be carried over to emerging fuels, as well.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more