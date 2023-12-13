Bonterra Reports First Montney Test Results

Bonterra Energy Corp.’s first Montney test well was drilled in Q3 2023 at 04-03-074-6W6 on the company’s block of 100 per cent owned lands covering 45 sections.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more