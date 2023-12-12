AIMCo Announces Closing Of Seraya Partners Fundraising Above US$750-Million Target

The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) said Singapore-based Seraya Partners’ fundraising for their Seraya Partners Fund 1 has been successfully completed with almost US$800 million raised.

