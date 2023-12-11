SECURE Energy In $1.075 Billion Asset Sale To Waste Connections

SECURE Energy Services Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Waste Connections Inc. to sell the facilities formerly owned by Tervita Corporation that were ordered to be divested by the Competition Tribunal for $1.075 billion in cash plus approximately $75 million for certain adjustments as provided in the agreement for total estimated cash proceeds of $1.150 billion.

