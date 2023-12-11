Pine Cliff Announces Completion Of Offer, Mandatory Extension Period

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announced that its offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Certus Oil and Gas Inc. has been accepted by holders of common shares representing at least 69.7 per cent of the total number of common shares issued and outstanding.

