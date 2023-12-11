Freehold Royalties To Acquire Permian Basin Royalty Assets For C$112 Million

Freehold Royalties Ltd. has entered into definitive agreements with two private sellers to acquire high quality Permian mineral title and royalty assets located in the Midland basin in Texas and the Delaware basin in New Mexico and Texas for approximately $112 million, net of estimates for exchange rates and customary closing adjustments.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more