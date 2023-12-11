Freehold Royalties To Acquire Permian Basin Royalty Assets For C$112 Million

Freehold Royalties Ltd. has entered into definitive agreements with two private sellers to acquire high quality Permian mineral title and royalty assets located in the Midland basin in Texas and the Delaware basin in New Mexico and Texas for approximately $112 million, net of estimates for exchange rates and customary closing adjustments.
