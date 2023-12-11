Cedar LNG FID Pushed To End-Q1 2024

Given the complexity and sequencing of aligning the multiple work streams required to facilitate the Cedar LNG project financing, a final investment decision (FID) is now expected by the end of the first quarter of 2024, Pembina Pipeline Corporation stated in a business update.

