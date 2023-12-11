Calgary Future Energy Park Receives Final Regulatory Approval To Construct And Operate Facility

Green Impact Partners Inc. (GIP) has received its Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA) approval from the Government of Alberta's Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas for the construction and operation of the Future Energy Park, an estimated $1.2 billion renewable biofuels facility to be located along the eastern edge of Calgary.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more