Achieve Project Success With Ideal EPCM Contracting Strategies

In over three decades of consulting in engineering services, I believe I have worked within every possible scenario of contracting strategy for Engineering Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) projects.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more