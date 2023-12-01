Wolverine Files For CCAA Protection

Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. reports that, with the authorization and approval of its board of directors, and on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries, the company has made a filing for and received an order for creditor protection from the Alberta Court of King's Bench pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

