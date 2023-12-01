Gordon Jaremko, Prominent Energy Journalist, Dies At 76

Gordon Jaremko, a prominent energy industry journalist, died this week at the age of 76.

He was a member of the Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame.

Widely recognized as the dean of Canadian energy journalism, Jaremko added immeasurably to the country's oil and gas dialogue, not only through decades of newspaper and magazine reporting but also through several authoured and co-authored books.

From the implementation — and subsequent dismantling — of the National Energy Program and the inauguration of a free market for oil and natural gas in the 1980s through fluctuating commodity prices and development cycles to regulatory upheavals and new marketing and transportation conditions, Jaremko had been on the scene across Canada with the leading players in industry and government.

His writing has guided the historical record of Canada's energy industry and informed the business decisions of its C-suite.

Jaremko started his career covering federal and provincial politics for the Calgary Herald and Southam News and for several years was stationed full-time in the Alberta legislative press gallery as the Herald's chief legislative and political affairs reporter.

In the early 1980s his work turned to the energy industry, which he would cover for the Herald for nearly 20 years before taking over as editor of Oilweek in 1997.

Jaremko left Oilweek in 2003 to lead oil and gas coverage for the Edmonton Journal, during which time he focused primarily on the impact the industry had on communities throughout Alberta and Western Canada.

He continued to work in journalism, including with the publication Natural Gas Intelligence.

Funeral Services will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Heritage, 1708, 16th Avenue N, across from the North Hill Shopping Centre, Calgary) on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed with Gordon’s family here.