Flying For A Greener Future: How Drones Are Transforming Methane Monitoring

New drone-mounted methane sensors can sniff out emissions to help detect leaks and meet strict regulatory emissions requirements.

Coupling his passion for drones with his experience in the oil and gas industry, Scott McCaffrey started Active Drone Solutions in 2019. Using this new sensor technology, the company provides drone-assisted inspection services to the oil and gas industry.

The future of drone-assisted inspections in Canada is expected to ramp up in the near future as the provincial and federal governments promote compliance with The Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, a United Nations reporting and mitigation program.

The OGMP 2.0 is a comprehensive measurement-based international reporting framework for the oil and gas industry which helps its members quantify and reduce their emissions.

“With environmental concerns driving stricter emissions regulations, this innovative technology will help enhance compliance sustainability in industry,” says Scott McCaffrey, president, Active Drone Solutions.

Active Drone Solutions’ drone teams include Beyond Visual Line of Sight-certified pilots, geospatial experts, surveyors, engineers and oilfield personnel. The company’s primary service areas include Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan in Canada and the United States, but it also operates internationally and collaborates with partners worldwide. Some of Active Drone Solutions’ clients include ATCO Group, ARC Resources Ltd., MEG Energy and Tamarack Valley Energy.

Drone Services

The company’s services include asset inspections, aerial mapping and surveying, slope stability and watercourse crossings, data collection, and line locating.

Asset Inspections

For pipeline Right-of-Way inspections, Active Drone Solutions uses visual and thermal cameras. These advanced cameras excel at detecting anomalies along a ROW by visually identifying signs of leaks and geohazards due to their high-resolution thermal capabilities. The thermal cameras are instrumental in pin-pointing potential underground leaks and ground disturbances, and can also signal third-party activities.

McCaffrey says, “We fly our drones over pipelines to determine ROW clearance. We use thermal to detect leaks or identify geohazards and other anomalies along the line. By using thermal cameras on below ground pipelines, we can identify ground anomalies, heaves, sinkholes and other indicators of leaks that would have otherwise remained unseen.”

Aerial Mapping and Surveying

Active Drone Solutions specializes in aerial mapping and surveying, utilizing advanced drone technology to produce high-resolution topographic maps of pipelines and surrounding terrains. These maps are meticulously created to capture elevation data, allowing drone teams to identify potential hazards, subtle changes in the landscape, or anomalies that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Beyond detection, aerial mapping provides an intricate layout of the land, detailing its natural and man-made features. This level of detail proves invaluable in project planning, offering a comprehensive perspective that helps industry professionals predict challenges and strategize their operations accordingly.

In addition to mapping, surveying plays a pivotal role in the services offered by Active Drone Solutions. Through precision surveying, the company ascertains the exact geographical coordinates and elevation of a particular area or object. This data, combined with the insights from aerial maps, provides a complete picture, ensuring safe, efficient, and cost-effective project executions.

McCaffrey says, "Our aerial mapping and surveying capabilities have revolutionized how the oil and gas industry approaches project planning and hazard detection. With drones, we can capture data with an accuracy and efficiency that was previously unimaginable. This not only mitigates risks but also provides our clients with the tools they need to navigate their projects successfully."

Slope Stability & Watercourse Crossings

By using Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure variable distances to the ground and alongside ground control points, changes can be identified over time on slopes and nearby embankments.

“By pinning and using GPS measurements in areas where slope stability is of concern, we can monitor soil erosion and ground disturbances that can threaten nearby assets. We also use UAV and GPS surveys to identify and quantify slope movement. The deliverables and survey reports enable precise monitoring and detailed characterization of changes over time, allowing us to detect even the most minute shifts down to the centimetre,” says McCaffrey.

Leak Detection and Data Collection

The collected sensor data is locationally tagged and overlaid onto an orthomosaic map, providing clear visualization and easy identification of potential leaks. The results are reported comprehensively and can include methane concentration levels and the precise location of the leak. This process is typically complemented by a video inspection of the pipeline’s ROW.

"By location-tagging sensor data and integrating it with orthomosaic mapping, we not only pinpoint potential leaks with high accuracy, but we also provide our clients with an intuitive visualization of their infrastructure. This method, augmented by detailed video inspections, ensures that no detail is too small to escape notice, allowing for immediate and targeted action wherever necessary," says McCaffrey.

Line Location

Because Alberta’s pipeline infrastructure is aging and pipelines were often buried much shallower than they are today, line location is becoming increasingly important. In addition, determining the depth of a pipeline underneath a river crossing is becoming essential.

McCaffrey says, “Our clients have been very happy with our combination approach of GPS survey, line locating, UAV imagery and topographic data to monitor slopes and watercourse crossings to determine the exact location of their pipelines and identifying any hazardous movement -- right to the centimetre -- to prevent costly disasters.”

SeekIR® Methane Sensor

Active Drone Solutions recently partnered with SeekOps, a sensor technology company based in Austin, Texas. McCaffrey says, “We’ve established a partnership with SeekOps to help bring their unique SeekIR® sensor technology to Canada and incorporate it into our drone inspection packages.

This sensor allows us to localize and quantify leaks with no false positives or negatives. We’re pretty excited about this technology as it’s the first of its kind. Currently, it’s being used by Shell and IPC.”

SeekIR® was developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, originally intended for the Mars Curiosity Rover. It functions based on absorption spectroscopy principles, employing a tunable diode laser and a photovoltaic detector to gauge variations in spectral intensity caused by methane absorption.

Paul Khuri, vice-president of Business Development at SeekOps says, “This proprietary technology allows for precise quantification of flow rates and for localized measurements. It can detect minute concentrations of methane in parts per billion, and can effectively quantify small leak rates >0.02 kilograms per hour.”

Drones Versus Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Conventional methods of ROW pipeline inspections and leak detection are conducted with fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. A fixed-wing aircraft cannot stop and capture more images when doing a ROW inspection and must fly at a restricted altitude. These methods can be much less effective than drone-assisted inspections.

“In addition to collecting better quality data along the ROW, our drones can also include depth of cover surveys or perform slope stability monitoring programs. And by using drones, we get higher resolution imagery and better results than most conventional inspection teams. This is because we can fly closer and slower to the area of interest with our cameras and sensors. Adding in this upgraded deliverable creates a lot of value for our clients and it makes the project much more cost effective per kilometre,” says McCaffrey.

New SeekIR® methane sensor technology surpasses regulatory methane emissions requirements, allowing for precise identification and immediate mitigation of emissions leaks.

“Active Drone Solutions’ services can help industry companies be proactive and get ahead of current and upcoming regulatory emissions requirements by gaining a good understanding of their current emissions profile,” says McCaffrey.

Corporate Summary

Active Drone Solutions specializes in advanced aerial surveying and inspection services for the oil and gas industry. Utilizing cutting-edge drone technology, including LiDAR, thermal and high-resolution imaging, the company excels in delivering detailed topographical mapping, pipeline inspections, environmental monitoring, and methane leak detection. Their sophisticated technology identifies and quantifies methane emissions, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. As a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable, cutting-edge solutions, Active Drone Solutions delivers crucial real-time data for informed decision-making and regulatory compliance.

