Trans Mountain Pipeline – Notice Of Amended Open Season – Firm Service Recontracting

Trans Mountain is revising the October 27, 2023, Notice of Open Season for Firm Service Recontracting on the existing Trans Mountain Pipeline System to change the volume of firm service capacity to be offered in the Open Season and to include one allotment of capacity that will be interruptible.

Trans Mountain will be conducting an open season to solicit binding commitments for recontracting of firm service capacity on the existing system for crude oil transportation for four discrete volumes totaling 47,500 barrels per day from Trans Mountain’s Edmonton Terminal to its Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, BC. One of the four discrete allotments of capacity will be interruptible and subject to interruption in months where planned maintenance impacting Mainline System capacity exceeds a certain level.

Transportation service under the new contracts would commence on February 1, 2024, and be in effect until the Trans Mountain Expansion Project is placed in-service or the expiry of a six-month period, whichever occurs first.

The Open Season period will commence at 9:00 a.m. (MT) on November 8, 2023, and close on November 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (MT).

Information about the Firm Service Recontracting, the Open Season process or submitting a binding bid for firm service capacity on the Trans Mountain Pipeline System will be made available to interested commercial parties upon the execution of a Confidentiality Agreement.

For all inquiries about the Open Season process and the Confidentiality Agreement contact:

Sarah Milbury

Director, Commercial Asset Management

587-956-4845