TC Energy Hopeful Next NGTL Toll Settlement Will Be Finalized By Mid-2024

With TC Energy Corporation’s NGTL toll settlement set to end Dec. 31, 2024, discussions with customers have started with the “objective of defining a clear path towards another settlement” by mid-2024,” says Greg Grant, president, Canadian natural gas pipelines.

