Suncor Execs Pleased With Operational Performance Despite Lower Production

Suncor Energy Inc. Q3 total upstream output decreased to 690,500 boe/d from 724,100 boe/d a year earlier as solid combined upgrader utilization outside of planned maintenance activities and continued strong in situ performance was partially offset by asset divestments in the exploration and production segment.
