Ovintiv To Focus On Montney Oil Window In 2024

With lower natural gas prices persisting across North America, Ovintiv Inc. plans on focusing all its drilling efforts in condensate-rich areas of the Montney in 2024, company president and chief executive officer Brendan McCracken told analysts at the company’s third quarter 2023 conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more