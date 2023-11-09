Obsidian Output Climbs

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s average production was 32,937 boe/d, a 10 per cent increase from 29,985 boe/d in the third quarter of 2022 due to the strong performance of its development program with 35 (34.6 net) wells brought on production during the first nine months of 2023.
