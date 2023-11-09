Kelt Output Up For Q3

Kelt Exploration Ltd.'s average production for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, was 28,179 boe per day, up nine per cent from average production of 25,791 boe per day during the corresponding period in 2022 and down five per cent from average production of 29,705 boe per day during the second quarter of 2023.

