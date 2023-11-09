Crew’s Application For Groundbirch Gas Plant Approved

Crew Energy Inc. received a permit from the British Columbia Energy Regulator (BCER) approving the construction of its planned 180 mmcf per day Groundbirch gas plant as well as 60 well authorization permits, bringing its total to 85 well authorizations in the Groundbirch area.

