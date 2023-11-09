Bonterra Boosts Q3 Output

Capital expenditures for Bonterra Energy Corp. in the quarter totaled $36.1 million, of which $27.5 million was directed to the drilling of 12 gross (11.8 net) operated wells while 13 gross (13.0 net) operated wells were completed, equipped, and tied-in.

