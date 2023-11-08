Yangarra Lowers Drilling Costs; Evaluating Completions Techniques

Yangarra Resources Ltd.’s drilling costs continue to improve with a reduction of 15-30 per cent in drilling spud to rig release times when compared with previous years, which has mitigated most of the cost escalations experienced over the past 18 months.

